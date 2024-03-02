Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 25.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $1,128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 56.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,017,000 after purchasing an additional 559,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEP opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

