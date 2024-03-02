Teza Capital Management LLC Has $969,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $70.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.