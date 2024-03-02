Teza Capital Management LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Amdocs by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,493,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amdocs by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Amdocs by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.