Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cinemark worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Up 1.0 %

Cinemark stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.