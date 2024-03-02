Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 116.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.69. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

