Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,032,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 115,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.19 and a 52-week high of $181.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $5,731,738 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

