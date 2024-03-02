Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,900 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

