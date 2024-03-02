Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,255 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

