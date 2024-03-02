Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 705 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.6 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $302.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,843 shares of company stock valued at $41,984,735. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

