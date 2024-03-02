Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.47 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Stories

