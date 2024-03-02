Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.71

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.71 and last traded at $88.64, with a volume of 505090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Textron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

