Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 760,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 651,908 shares.The stock last traded at $49.91 and had previously closed at $49.84.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

