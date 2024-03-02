Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Buys 41 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 12.3% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.90.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $822.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $627.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

