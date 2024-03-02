Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Insider Vikki L. Conway Sells 1,366 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Vikki L. Conway sold 1,366 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $17,921.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $13.50 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.