Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Terra has a market capitalization of $535.90 million and approximately $97.47 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001077 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000715 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 673,797,326 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

