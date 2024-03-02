Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EMF opened at $11.58 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
