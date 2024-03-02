Telsey Advisory Group Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $140.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.43.

NYSE:ANF opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

