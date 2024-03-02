Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $37.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

