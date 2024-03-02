Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Up 8.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. 12,053,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 33,245,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELL

Tellurian Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 100.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.