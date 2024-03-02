Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,324 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $424.96 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.58.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

