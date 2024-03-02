Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.93 million.
Tecnoglass Trading Down 4.3 %
TGLS opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.49%.
TGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
