Teaminvest Private Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TIP)

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Teaminvest Private Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
About Teaminvest Private Group
