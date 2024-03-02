TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TEL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TEL opened at $143.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.87. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $1,886,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $12,086,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,178,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.