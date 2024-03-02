TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after buying an additional 376,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

