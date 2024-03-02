TD Securities Increases Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$6.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.74 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.29.

TSE:ATH opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$2.54 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

