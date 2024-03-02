Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,036,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $86,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,389,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,489,000 after buying an additional 97,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,063 shares of company stock valued at $10,766,882. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

