Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,625,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $171.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

