Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Acquires A$20,119.68 in Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Janette Kendall bought 27,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,119.68 ($13,150.12).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

