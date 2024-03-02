Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Lowered by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Trading Down 1.2 %

Sysco stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.