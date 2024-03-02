Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,891 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 251.2% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,116,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE GGG opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

