Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,103 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

VOYA opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.