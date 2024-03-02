Synovus Financial Corp Sells 280 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,359,000 after purchasing an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

NYSE CCEP opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

