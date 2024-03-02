Synovus Financial Corp Sells 205 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $91.11 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 202.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWST. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

