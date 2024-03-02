Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,202,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,753,000 after purchasing an additional 224,498 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 458,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

TAXF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

