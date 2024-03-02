Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 10,689 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.09.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

