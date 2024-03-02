Synovus Financial Corp Has $770,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $250.00 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $252.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

