Synovus Financial Corp Has $746,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 411,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.