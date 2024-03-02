Synovus Financial Corp Has $692,000 Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,229 shares during the period. Browning West LP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,252,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,255,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

