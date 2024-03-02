Synovus Financial Corp Buys 251 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $125.64.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Ensign Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.