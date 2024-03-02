Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 199.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 201,394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 87.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,785 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at $60,451,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,243 shares of company stock worth $8,004,982 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Mizuho cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.