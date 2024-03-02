Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,021 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 143.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.9 %

CHH stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $136.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

