Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $591.35 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $350.58 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.66 and a 200-day moving average of $505.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

