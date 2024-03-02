Synectics (LON:SNX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SNX stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.67. The stock has a market cap of £32.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.62. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.54).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Synectics’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

