Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $21.58 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.