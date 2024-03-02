Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Danny Abajian Sells 5,534 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $67,072.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Danny Abajian sold 540 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $8,753.40.

On Monday, December 18th, Danny Abajian sold 408 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $7,446.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75.

RUN opened at $12.18 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 58.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

