SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, reports. The company had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. SunOpta updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of STKL opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 482,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 193,484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SunOpta

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.