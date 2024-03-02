Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.15.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $886.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.22. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,254,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

