SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of SSY opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.43. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.