SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SSY opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.43. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.