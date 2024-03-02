Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,847,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,835,739 shares.The stock last traded at $33.94 and had previously closed at $33.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,534,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,140,000 after purchasing an additional 155,343 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,772,000 after acquiring an additional 182,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

