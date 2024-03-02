Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 157.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.84. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,323,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Communities by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,697,000 after buying an additional 1,582,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.